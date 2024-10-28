A new record of CO₂ concentration in the atmosphere on the eve of Cop29
The concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere has reached 420 ppm, which is 2.3 ppm more than last year. The levels of the three main greenhouse gases continue to rise, the WMO warns ahead of the climate conference in Baku.
Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is accumulating in the Earth's atmosphere faster than ever before. The situation should “wake up decision-makers,” the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns two weeks before the opening of Cop29 in Azerbaijan.
According to a greenhouse gas report released on Monday in Geneva, the average surface concentration of CO₂ reached 420 parts per million (ppm), up 2.3 ppm from the previous year.
The levels of the three main greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrogen oxide (N2O) - that contribute to global warming all rose again last year. This will inevitably lead to higher temperatures in the coming years.
One more year. Another record. This should raise alarm among politicians. We are clearly behind the goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement
“Every ppm counts,” especially when it comes to glacial retreat, rising ocean temperatures, or the number of people exposed to extreme heat, Deputy Secretary-General Coe Barrett told reporters.
In the near future, climate change may lead to ecosystems becoming a source of more greenhouse gases, the expert points out, which is “a real impact on our lives and our planet.”
The UN Climate Conference in the Azerbaijani capital Baku will begin in two weeks. The two-week discussions between delegations from more than 190 countries will focus, among other things, on accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels to preserve the possibility of achieving the Paris climate goal.
