A new blackout? Part of the occupied Crimea was left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Many cities in the occupied Crimea, including Kerch, Sevastopol, Simferopol, Feodosia, Dzhankoy and Saki, are experiencing massive power outages.
In a number of settlements of the occupied Crimea, the power went out, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".
"In Kerch, there is no power throughout the city, in Sevastopol, most of the city is without electricity," reads the message of the Telegram channel
Later it became known that there were also problems with electricity in Simferopol, Feodosia, Dzhankoy, and Saki.