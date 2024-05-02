A mysterious airborne platform was spotted near an air base in Florida
Kyiv • UNN
A mysterious aerial platform was spotted near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, USA. It is reported to be as big as a C-130 Hercules cargo plane. This was reported by Military & Conflict News, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that this may be the latest American development of a bi-directional flying wing scheme. The University of Miami is known to have worked on a similar project.