A million-dollar gift could not be hidden: how a wife "betrayed" her husband's wealth

Hennadiy Mazur, a deputy of the Vinnytsia regional council from the Batkivshchyna faction, who hid his declaration, received a gift of four million hryvnias from his son last year, UNN reports.

All declarations of Hennadii Mazur, a deputy of two convocations of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, have been removed from public access on the website of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, as we have already reported .

The situation is strange because this people's deputy of the regional level and a part-time lecturer at the Vinnytsia Academy of Continuing Education, according to his representative mandate and place of work, is not included in the list of categories of persons whose declarations can be closed.

The fact that the declarations of Hennadii Mazur's son, a military serviceman, and his wife, a private entrepreneur and member of the Trostianets village council, are publicly available adds to the spice of the situation.

In fact, it is from of the declaration of Taisiia Mazur that one can learn about the MP's wealth, since he is, in fact, the main figure in this document.

Gennadiy Mazur owns four land plots with a total area of almost 30,500 square meters. He also owns a 156-square-meter apartment and a 313-square-meter house.

From Taisiy Mazur's declaration, we learn that in May 2022, when Ukraine was just catching its breath after repelling the first wave of the enemy invasion, her husband, a deputy, became the owner of a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 200. The price of the car, by the way, is not indicated in the declaration.

Last year, Gennadiy Mazur received a more than modest salary of UAH 214 thousand.

At the same time, Taisiia Mazur indicated that her husband kept 130 thousand dollars in cash and received more than one million hryvnias in interest on a bank deposit.

Hennadiy Mazur also received a gift of four million hryvnias from his son, who, according to his declaration, serves in the Vinnytsia Regional TCC.

Despite the fact that the declaration of Mazur Jr. who, before becoming a military officer, worked in the Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast, does not look like a millionaire's declaration.

Two plots of land, a salary, almost 200 thousand hryvnias in interest, and 20 thousand dollars in cash.

It's hard to imagine how a humble employee of the TCC managed to save up so much money to make a million-dollar gift to his father.

Ultimately, the origin of this money is a question for the anti-corruption authorities, as well as why Mazur Sr.'s declarations were removed from public access.

But it still turned out to be too anecdotal. Even if we assume that Mazur had legitimate reasons for closing his declarations, everyone learned about the land plots, house, brand new car and a gift worth four million hryvnias from his wife's declaration.

