A military camp for Russian occupiers is being built in Kerch - media

A new military town for the occupiers will be built in Kerch, UNN reports with reference to Crimean Wind.

"A military town for the occupiers is being built in Kerch. Houses are being built on Industrialnoye Highway for the 6939th military unit of the Russian Guard," the statement reads.

According to Crimean Wind, according to the facility's passport, the work is due to be completed by the end of 2026.