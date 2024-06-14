“Atesh” guerrillas scouted the occupiers' airfield in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
The Atesh guerrillas reconnoitered a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea, providing important information about dugouts, patrols, a patrol boat and a radar station to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Partisans from the Atesh resistance movement shared information about the Russian airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Atesh resistance movement reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
The agent scouted the Chersonese airfield in Sevastopol. The guerrilla passed important information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
He found dugouts and a military patrol around the perimeter. A Raptor patrol boat was also spotted during the observation, which indicates a high level of security at the facility
It also became known about the Kasta-2E2 radar station, which is used to detect missiles. It is located near an oil storage facility.
ATES agent destroys russian satellite communications station12.06.24, 06:47 • 106263 views