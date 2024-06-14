“Atesh” guerrillas scouted the occupiers' airfield in Crimea

Partisans from the Atesh resistance movement shared information about the Russian airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Atesh resistance movement reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

The agent scouted the Chersonese airfield in Sevastopol. The guerrilla passed important information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

He found dugouts and a military patrol around the perimeter. A Raptor patrol boat was also spotted during the observation, which indicates a high level of security at the facility the statement said.

It also became known about the Kasta-2E2 radar station, which is used to detect missiles. It is located near an oil storage facility.

