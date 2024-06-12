ATES agent destroys russian satellite communications station

A representative of ATES destroyed a satellite communication station in the moscow region of russia. This is reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the sabotage, an agent of the ATES movement destroyed the R-441 Liven satellite communications station located on the territory of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 62845) in the russian city of klin, moscow region.

According to the information, this station provided communications in the strategic and operational command and control of the russian army. The destruction of the satellite communications station significantly disrupted the command and control system of the aforementioned anti-aircraft missile regiment, which led to a weakening of the air defense system of the entire moscow region.

