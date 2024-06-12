ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

ATES agent destroys russian satellite communications station

ATES agent destroys russian satellite communications station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106263 views

An ATES agent destroyed a satellite communications station in the city of klin, moscow region, disrupting the control system of a russian anti-aircraft missile regiment and weakening air defense.

A representative of ATES destroyed a satellite communication station in the moscow region of russia. This is reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the sabotage, an agent of the ATES movement destroyed the R-441 Liven satellite communications station located on the territory of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 62845) in the russian city of klin, moscow region.

According to the information, this station provided communications in the strategic and operational command and control of the russian army. The destruction of the satellite communications station significantly disrupted the command and control system of the aforementioned anti-aircraft missile regiment, which led to a weakening of the air defense system of the entire moscow region.

Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"10.06.24, 13:35 • 17801 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

