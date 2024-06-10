Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"

Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered a radio relay station of the Russian invaders. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", reports UNN.

Agent "Atesh" discovered the location of R-419 in Razdolnensky district. This station is intended for deployment of radio relay or cable communication lines, branches of channels, for use as a radio insert on damaged or repaired cable communication lines, - the message says.

It is noted that this type of equipment was put into service in 2018.

"The reverse report of the life of this radar station has begun. How exactly it will be destroyed will be a big surprise for the invaders," Atesh added.

The Russian Air Defense Forces ordered to evacuate families from the occupied Crimea to military camps in the Southern Military District.