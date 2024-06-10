Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 33567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134552 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168937 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147038 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215480 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202221 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 65626 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 37763 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41044 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95549 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215865 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95549 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103774 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156814 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159513 views
Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17802 views

Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied Crimea have discovered a Russian R-419 radio relay station designed to deploy communication lines in the Razdelnyansky district.

Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered a radio relay station of the Russian invaders. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", reports UNN.

Agent "Atesh" discovered the location of R-419 in Razdolnensky district. This station is intended for deployment of radio relay or cable communication lines, branches of channels, for use as a radio insert on damaged or repaired cable communication lines,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that this type of equipment was put into service in 2018.

"The reverse report of the life of this radar station has begun. How exactly it will be destroyed will be a big surprise for the invaders," Atesh added.

Recall

The Russian Air Defense Forces ordered to evacuate families from the occupied Crimea to military camps in the Southern Military District.

Olga Rozgon

War
krymCrimea

