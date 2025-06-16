A planned meeting between representatives of the Russian delegation and the United States on the settlement of relations was canceled at the initiative of the American side.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state, Maria Zakharova, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting between Russia and the USA on eliminating irritants in relations was canceled at the initiative of the American side - Zakharova said.

She also expressed hope that the pause taken by the American side will not be too long.

Russia hopes that the pause taken by the US in consultations with Russia regarding the work of embassies will not be too long - said Zakharova.

Supplement

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the issue of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently being discussed.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.