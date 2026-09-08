Just a few minutes on a smartphone — Ukrainians will be among the first to be able to obtain visas to South Africa under the new system
Kyiv • UNN
South Africa has introduced an ETA system for Ukrainians: a 90-day visa can be obtained via smartphone within 24 hours. The first visas have already been issued.
The Republic of South Africa has simplified its visa regime with Ukraine. As Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported, it now takes 24 hours to obtain a visa instead of two months, UNN reports.
Another country has simplified its visa regime with Ukraine—this time, the Republic of South Africa. Obtaining a 90-day visa, which previously took two months and two (!) trips to neighboring Poland, is now a matter of just a few minutes on a smartphone, after which the person is supposed to receive the visa within 24 hours under the new ETA visa system
According to him, Ukraine became one of the first countries to gain access to this system. The first visas have already been issued.
Sybiha thanked the government of South Africa and my colleagues Ronald Lamola and Leon Schreiber for this decision.
We look forward to new positive steps
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