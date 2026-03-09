A massive ice jam has formed on the Vorskla River, rescuers are eliminating the consequences

In Poltava region, an ice jam with wood mass formed on the Vorskla River, rescuers are eliminating the consequences, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

An ice jam with wood mass formed on the Vorskla River in the village of Stari Sanzgary, Poltava region. Its area is about 5000 sq.m., and its volume is approximately 9000 cubic meters. - the message says.

Rescuers are working together with representatives of the territorial community.

The work will continue until the riverbed is completely cleared, the State Emergency Service summarized.

