The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 8046 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 18244 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 25145 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 37067 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 41931 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 77959 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 58604 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 47308 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67070 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 96306 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

A man's body was found near a metro station in Kyiv - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

The body of a 62-year-old man with no signs of violent death was found near the Arsenalna metro station in Kyiv. Also, this morning a man's body was found at the Dorohozhychi metro station.

A man's body was found near a metro station in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, near the "Arsenalna" metro station, the body of a 62-year-old man was found lying on a bench. No signs of violent death were found on the man's body, and the body was sent for medical examination, the press service of the Pechersk police department told UNN journalist.

Details

A body was found near the Arsenalna metro station. A 62-year-old man has been identified. Preliminary without signs of violent death. The body was sent for forensic medical examination

- reported in the press service.

Addition

This morning in Kyiv, the body of a man was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. The police press service said that no signs of violent death were found, UNN reports.

On Friday morning, the body of a man born in 1996 was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. Preliminary without signs of violent death 

– UNN was told in the police press service.

A passenger who was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway died24.04.25, 22:38 • 13433 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
