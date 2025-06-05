A man's body was found near a metro station in Kyiv - police
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a 62-year-old man with no signs of violent death was found near the Arsenalna metro station in Kyiv. Also, this morning a man's body was found at the Dorohozhychi metro station.
In Kyiv, near the "Arsenalna" metro station, the body of a 62-year-old man was found lying on a bench. No signs of violent death were found on the man's body, and the body was sent for medical examination, the press service of the Pechersk police department told UNN journalist.
Details
A body was found near the Arsenalna metro station. A 62-year-old man has been identified. Preliminary without signs of violent death. The body was sent for forensic medical examination
Addition
This morning in Kyiv, the body of a man was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. The police press service said that no signs of violent death were found, UNN reports.
On Friday morning, the body of a man born in 1996 was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. Preliminary without signs of violent death
