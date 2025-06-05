A man's body was found near a metro station in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, near the "Arsenalna" metro station, the body of a 62-year-old man was found lying on a bench. No signs of violent death were found on the man's body, and the body was sent for medical examination, the press service of the Pechersk police department told UNN journalist.

A body was found near the Arsenalna metro station. A 62-year-old man has been identified. Preliminary without signs of violent death. The body was sent for forensic medical examination - reported in the press service.

This morning in Kyiv, the body of a man was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. The police press service said that no signs of violent death were found, UNN reports.

On Friday morning, the body of a man born in 1996 was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station. Preliminary without signs of violent death – UNN was told in the police press service.

