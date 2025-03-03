A man who tortured a dog in front of a child will be tried in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A 30-year-old man brutally abused a toy terrier, forcing the animal to eat his own feces and beating it. His daughter filmed the abuse, the dog was seized, and the abuser faces up to 5 years in prison.
In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man forced a dog to eat his own feces for relieving himself in the hallway. All of this was witnessed by his 8-year-old daughter, who recorded the abuse of the animal on video. The case has now been referred to court. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
Under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an indictment was sent to court against a 30-year-old man who cruelly raised a dog for relieving himself in the corridor (Part 2 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
It was established that the accused, in the presence of his 8-year-old daughter, abused a Toy Terrier dog, forcing it to eat its own feces, and beat it. In this way, the man was training the 11-year-old animal to use the toilet. The child, outraged by her father's actions, filmed the whole thing, and her mother later provided the video as evidence to law enforcement.
An examination showed that the animal had bruises on its chin and nose as a result of the abuse. After the case was investigated, the dog was seized from its owners and handed over to volunteers for treatment and further care.
The indictment has now been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The man faces up to 5 years in prison.
To recap
As reported by UNN, proceedings were opened in Kyiv over the brutal beating of an 11-year-old toy terrier. Investigators seized the injured animal and transferred it to a specialized shelter.
Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year25.02.25, 11:33 • 109465 views