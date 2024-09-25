A man who set fire to the territory of the Egyptian Embassy is detained in Denmark

In Copenhagen, police detained and brought to court a 25-year-old Egyptian man who set fire to the Egyptian Embassy. This was reported by DR, according to UNN.

The indictment states that on the evening of April 10, an Egyptian citizen climbed over the wall into the embassy.

He then allegedly poured flammable liquid on bicycles, a garden hose, dried leaves and brickwork at the foot of the embassy building and set fire to the liquid, causing a fire.

Later, the man was charged with vandalism because he had spray painted the embassy wall.

In a Copenhagen court, a 25-year-old Egyptian man confessed to setting fire to and vandalizing the Egyptian Embassy. It is not yet clear what punishment he faces.

