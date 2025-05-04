Walking around the city in a Third Reich uniform with a grenade in his hands: a "joker" was detained in Zaporizhia

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers detained a 42-year-old man who was walking down the street in the uniform of a soldier of the Third Reich with a grenade in his hand. At the place of residence of the person involved, the police found a whole arsenal of weapons. He faces up to 7 years in prison for what he has done. This is reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the patrolling of the Shevchenkivskyi district, law enforcement officers noticed a strange man.

The police drew attention to him because of his appearance - he was dressed in the uniform of the German army during the Second World War and was holding a grenade in his hand - the statement reads.

Police officers seized the ammunition, and the 42-year-old man was detained on the basis of Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. As it turned out, the detainee bought the military uniform in one of the online stores as a joke.

On the same day, at the place of residence of the offender, operatives and investigators of department No. 3 (Shevchenkivskyi) of the Zaporizhzhia district police department conducted urgent searches. During the measures, they found and seized a machine gun, a grenade launcher and 14 rounds for it, 6 grenades, 4 detonators, an anti-personnel mine, a remote-controlled blasting main, almost 400 rounds of various calibers and an order with Nazi symbols - the law enforcement officers said.

Everything seized was sent for expert examination.

"Based on the collected evidence, investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Orikhiv Department of the Polohy District Prosecutor's Office, informed the offender of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine", - added the police.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Reminder

In the Bucha district, a 12-year-old boy found grenades at home. During the game, one of them exploded, the child is in the hospital, the police detained the father for illegal storage of ammunition.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized