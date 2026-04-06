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A man was detained in Kharkiv for assaulting a TCC serviceman; he faces up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Police detained a 55-year-old man for assaulting a TCC employee with a weapon. The assailant faces up to 12 years in prison for wounding the serviceman.

A man was detained in Kharkiv for assaulting a TCC serviceman; he faces up to 12 years in prison

Kharkiv police identified the assailant who attacked a TCC serviceman and detained him within three hours of the incident. This was reported by the communications department of the National Police Main Directorate in Kharkiv Oblast, writes UNN.

The assailant was identified as a 55-year-old man. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Based on this fact, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years.

- the report says.

It is noted that the attack occurred on Monday morning. During the work of the mobile group of the Industrial United District TCC and SP, a civilian, trying to avoid checking military registration documents, began to flee. During the escape, the offender threw two training grenades at the serviceman, fired two shots from an air pistol, and inflicted a stab wound to the abdomen of one of the servicemen, after which he fled the scene.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, in Kharkiv, a civilian wounded a serviceman in the abdomen with a knife during a notification. The assailant fled the crime scene.

Olga Rozgon

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