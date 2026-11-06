A light aircraft crashed onto a motorway in Germany

A light aircraft crashed onto the A2 motorway near Magdeburg in Germany. There is currently no information about fatalities or injuries; the cause of the accident is being established. Bild reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that a light aircraft crashed on the A2 motorway northeast of Magdeburg in Germany, local police said. Published photographs show firefighters extinguishing the wreckage of the aircraft, a significant part of which was destroyed.

According to a spokesperson for the Magdeburg police, the number of injured and fatalities is currently unknown. Preliminary information indicates that the cars on the highway were not damaged. The cause of the aviation accident is being established. Police and rescue services are working at the scene.

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