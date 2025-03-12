A large-scale fire broke out in the capital's Podil district: a house is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a house on Makarivska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The area of the fire was 100 square meters, but the fire has already been localized, there is no threat of spread.
A house is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital on an area of 100 square meters. The fire has been localized, there is no threat of fire spreading, reports UNN.
Details
As local Telegram channels reported, a fire was observed in the park on Kyrylivska Street, near a psychiatric hospital. The State Emergency Service of Kyiv told a journalist of UNN that the fire occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital on Makarivska Street.
A house is on fire on an area of 100 square meters. The fire has been localized, there is no threat of fire spreading. 3 fire trucks and 15 firefighters are working at the scene
Recall
In the Kyiv region, as a result of falling debris from downed Russian drones, fires broke out – a private house and a furniture store were on fire.