Large-scale alert has been issued in Ukraine again due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine for the second time today due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

Air alert - in all regions.

"Missile danger! MiG-31K take-off!" - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alert," the KMVA said on social networks.

