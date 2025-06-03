$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 216 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 35036 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 74496 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 42746 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114409 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 103458 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 117124 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 123118 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 221888 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169559 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Large-scale alert has been issued in Ukraine again due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine for the second time today due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat.

Large-scale alert has been issued in Ukraine again due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine for the second time today due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

Air alert - in all regions.

"Missile danger! MiG-31K take-off!" - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alert," the KMVA said on social networks.

Air alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K03.06.25, 09:55 • 4652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MiG-31
Ukraine
