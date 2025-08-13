$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 3378 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10536 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 10062 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17399 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 36215 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27844 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 55949 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81387 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51700 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92643 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Large forest fire in the tract burned 93 hectares in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2036 views

In Mykolaiv region, rescuers continue to be on duty after the fire in the Andriyivsky forest tract, which covered 93 hectares. There is no open burning, but there are smoldering foci that require control.

Large forest fire in the tract burned 93 hectares in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a large-scale forest fire in the Andriivsky forest tract burned 93 hectares, and as of morning, there were still smoldering pockets, and rescuers were on duty at the site, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Mykolaiv Oblast: rescuers continue to be on duty after the fire in the Andriivsky forest tract. According to updated information, the total area of the fire was 93 hectares, of which 48 hectares were on the territory of the forestry, and another 45 hectares were nearby in an open area.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As indicated, the situation is under control.

"As of the morning of August 13, no open burning is observed. There are separate smoldering pockets. However, due to strong gusts of wind, re-ignition may occur. State Emergency Service units continue to be on duty at the site, monitoring the situation from the air and inspecting the territory," the State Emergency Service reported.

Fire in a nursing home near Lviv: 65 people rescued11.08.25, 12:06 • 3191 view

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine