Large forest fire in the tract burned 93 hectares in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a large-scale forest fire in the Andriivsky forest tract burned 93 hectares, and as of morning, there were still smoldering pockets, and rescuers were on duty at the site, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to updated information, the total area of the fire was 93 hectares, of which 48 hectares were on the territory of the forestry, and another 45 hectares were nearby in an open area.

As indicated, the situation is under control.

"As of the morning of August 13, no open burning is observed. There are separate smoldering pockets. However, due to strong gusts of wind, re-ignition may occur. State Emergency Service units continue to be on duty at the site, monitoring the situation from the air and inspecting the territory," the State Emergency Service reported.

