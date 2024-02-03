Knife attack leaves three people wounded in Paris

Three people were injured in a knife attack early Saturday morning at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, Reuters reports, citing police, UNN writes.

Details

Police said they had detained the alleged attacker.

Two of the victims were lightly injured, and the third suffered more serious injuries, but was not in a life-threatening situation, the police added.

The motives of the suspect in the attack were not immediately clear.

