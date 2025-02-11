Kindergarten and school were damaged in Kyiv region due to a night attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region again with drones, and air defense forces were deployed. In Boryspil district, a kindergarten, two school buildings and a private house were damaged in the Russian attack, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another massive UAV attack on Kyiv region. The alert lasted all night," Kalashnyk said.

According to him, air defense forces were working in the region, and there are targets downed.

"There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," he said.

As a result of an enemy attack in Boryspil district, a blast wave damaged a kindergarten and two school buildings - one existing and one newly built. Glazing, windows and doors were blown out of the buildings. The playground was also damaged. A private house was also damaged - Kalashnyk said.

On the ground, utility services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack. Educational institutions are expected to resume full-time work next week.