Judge in the Kyiv region has been served with a notice of suspicion over a draft evasion scheme

The head of one of the district courts in Kyiv region and an intermediary have been notified of suspicion of creating a scheme intended to help a person liable for military service evade mobilization. The man handed the intermediary $2,500 for the judge. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of one of the district courts in Kyiv region and an intermediary were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the judge helped a person liable for military service evade conscription during mobilization," the post says.

According to the investigation, in March 2026, during a meeting arranged by the intermediary, the person liable for military service told the judge of his intention to evade mobilization. The judge advised him to arrange a housing rental and register as an internally displaced person so that the case could be heard precisely in the court he headed. Subsequently, the person liable for military service prepared an application to establish the fact that he was raising a child independently, along with the necessary documents.

"In May, the judge personally received these materials, and after the proceedings were opened, according to the investigation, he gave instructions regarding the further preparation of the documents and the position of the applicant's former wife. In July, he told the man that the case had been decided in his favor and named the time when a copy of the decision could be obtained. In August, the intermediary informed the person liable for military service that he needed to hand over $2,500 to the judge. Three days later, the man handed him the stated amount," the post says.

According to the investigation, this created grounds for evading conscription during mobilization, thereby obstructing the staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with personnel. The issue of selecting preventive measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

In addition, as stated, during the investigation, more than 100 other court decisions issued by the judge on similar matters will be examined.

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