Fake disability for $10,000 — former MP detained in Kyiv

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
08:38 AM • 13363 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24279 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 16053 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 19716 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 22293 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27311 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22814 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18726 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13145 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41338 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2.8m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26998 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 21982 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 8186 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19756 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 14632 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24248 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 19688 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 14754 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19873 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 71317 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Iryna Terekh
Bill Gates
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 22109 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 27117 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 30434 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 67262 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 67492 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Starlink

Fake disability for $10,000 — former MP detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Two residents of Mykolaiv were detained in Kyiv, including former MP Vadym Pidberezniak. For $10,000, they promised to arrange disability status and a deferment for a man.

Fake disability for $10,000 — former MP detained in Kyiv
Photo:

In Kyiv, authorities uncovered a scheme in which a military-liable man was allegedly helped to obtain a fictitious Group III disability status for $10,000. Two residents of Mykolaiv, including a former member of parliament, were served with notices of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

It should be noted that the agency did not name the deputy, but UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies that the person in question is former MP Vadym Pidberezniak.

According to the investigation, acquaintances offered a Kyiv resident “assistance” in obtaining Group III disability status. This was subsequently supposed to give him the opportunity to receive a deferment from mobilization. To this end, they planned to arrange fictitious inpatient treatment for the man and prepare forged medical certificates and doctors’ conclusions.

The prosecutor’s office notes that the former member of parliament promised to use his connections in medical institutions in Mykolaiv region to implement the scheme.

The military-liable man handed over his documents to the participants in the scheme. About two months later, he was told that he had allegedly received Group III disability status. For this “service,” the man was to pay $10,000. They agreed that the money would be handed over in installments.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers documented two transfers of funds in Kyiv—$5,000 each. Subsequently, the intermediary and the former member of parliament were served with notices of suspicion of abuse of influence committed through extortion by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy. This concerns Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court remanded both suspects in custody while also determining the possibility of bail. For one of them, the bail amount is more than 260,000 hryvnias, and for the other

- more than 120,000 hryvnias.

What you need to know about Vadym Pidberezniak

Vadym Pidberezniak was born on March 22, 1972, in Mykolaiv. He has a university degree and studied at Mykolaiv National Agrarian University.

Before entering “big politics,” he was engaged in business and also worked as deputy head of the Veselynove District State Administration of Mykolaiv region.

Pidberezniak’s political career was associated with several parties at once. In 2012, he ran for the Verkhovna Rada in single-member constituency No. 129 in Mykolaiv region representing Batkivshchyna, but withdrew his candidacy before election day.

In 2013, Pidberezniak became a deputy of the Mykolaiv Regional Council. Later, in 2014–2015, he worked as an adviser to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

In the 2014 parliamentary elections, Pidberezniak was included in the electoral list of the People’s Front under No. 76. He entered the Verkhovna Rada later—in December 2015—after a vacancy appeared on the party list.

In parliament, he was a member of the People’s Front parliamentary faction, and from 2017 he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport. His parliamentary powers ended on August 29, 2019.

According to civic monitoring organizations, Pidberezniak had relatively high attendance at plenary sessions, but attended meetings of the relevant committee less frequently. OPORA once counted his participation in drafting several dozen bills. At the same time, Pidberezniak did not submit any deputy inquiries. The Chesno Movement also recorded three instances of non-personal voting involving him, the so-called “button-pushing.” In addition, the organization classified the politician among the “buckwheat distributors” because of the transfer of equipment to children’s institutions.

In 2018, Pidberezniak was also included on the expanded sanctions list of the Russian Federation, which at the time included a significant number of Ukrainian politicians.

In the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019, Pidberezniak again attempted to enter parliament. He ran as a self-nominated candidate in single-member constituency No. 132 in Mykolaiv region, but did not win a mandate.

At the end of 2019, Pidberezniak headed the Mykolaiv regional organization of the Batkivshchyna party. In 2021, the head of the party’s regional branch was replaced.

In the 2020 local elections, Pidbereznyak also ran for the Mykolaiv Regional and City Councils, but was not elected.

In the declaration filed before the end of his parliamentary term in 2019, Pidbereznyak listed as property an apartment in Mykolaiv measuring approximately 30 square meters, a share in a residential building, and a plot of land in the Mykolaiv region.

The vehicles listed in the declaration included a UAZ, a GAZelle, and a 2012 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. He purchased the latter vehicle at the end of 2018 for approximately UAH 599,000.

For part of 2019, until the end of his term as a member of parliament, Pidbereznyak declared more than UAH 260,000 in salary from the Verkhovna Rada.

Reminder

The other day, the DBR detained a female medical worker while she was receiving US$12,000 for an operation on a healthy spine and a Military Medical Commission conclusion to secure release from service. Currency worth UAH 6.8 million was found in the apartment.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Mykolaiv
Kyiv