A fraudulent scheme disguised as "EU social payments" is spreading online: what you need to know

A fraudulent scheme disguised as social payments from the European Union is spreading on social networks and messengers. Scammers urge users to follow links and enter personal data to gain access to their bank accounts. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Messages are circulating online about alleged financial aid "Warm Winter" from European partners — 6,318 UAH for each family member. To apply, they suggest following a link and submitting an application. - the message says.

In reality, this is fraud. European partners have not announced any such program. Information about real payments is always published on the official resources of competent individuals or structures.

The goal of the scammers is to steal users' personal data and gain access to their bank accounts.

"Do not follow suspicious links, do not enter personal data and card details on unfamiliar websites," added the CPD.

Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD