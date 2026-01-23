A fraudulent scheme disguised as "EU social payments" is spreading online: what you need to know

$43.170.01
03:12 PM • 3048 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 4112 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 9106 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 16455 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 38599 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19630 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22376 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 30456 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67999 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34228 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Popular news
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 6000 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 4966 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 38726 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 14914 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 14541 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 3062 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 38603 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 68002 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 64787 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 67508 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Abu Dhabi
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 14555 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 14929 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34651 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50163 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45010 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
SWIFT
The New York Times

A fraudulent scheme disguised as "EU social payments" is spreading online: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

A fraudulent scheme disguised as EU social payments "Warm Winter" of UAH 6318 is spreading online. Fraudsters steal personal data and gain access to bank accounts.

A fraudulent scheme disguised as "EU social payments" is spreading online: what you need to know

A fraudulent scheme disguised as social payments from the European Union is spreading on social networks and messengers. Scammers urge users to follow links and enter personal data to gain access to their bank accounts. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Messages are circulating online about alleged financial aid "Warm Winter" from European partners — 6,318 UAH for each family member. To apply, they suggest following a link and submitting an application.

- the message says.

In reality, this is fraud. European partners have not announced any such program. Information about real payments is always published on the official resources of competent individuals or structures. 

The goal of the scammers is to steal users' personal data and gain access to their bank accounts.

"Do not follow suspicious links, do not enter personal data and card details on unfamiliar websites," added the CPD.

Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD18.01.26, 12:01 • 7955 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bank card
Social network
European Union