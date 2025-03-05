A fraudster who deceived the families of Ukrainian prisoners has been detained in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine and the police detained a Kharkiv resident who posed as a volunteer for prisoner exchanges and extorted money from their relatives. The perpetrator, who created a fake Telegram channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.
The Security Service and the National Police detained a fraudster who was extorting money from the relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons. Thus, a fraudulent scheme was dismantled. This was reported by the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.
According to the case materials, a resident of Kharkiv posed as a "member of a volunteer group" that allegedly deals with the exchange of prisoners. For money, he promised the affected families to return Ukrainian defenders home.
Details
To find potential victims, the fraudster created and administered a Telegram channel with a "thematic" name, and for credibility during communication, he referred to his fictitious connections with representatives of Russia, who supposedly "resolve exchange issues."
Victims transferred money to the suspect's bank details, and after the transactions, he continued communicating with the victims and extorted additional sums from them, citing "new circumstances."
During a search, mobile phones, bank cards, and other physical evidence of the fraud were seized from the detainee. He has been notified of suspicion under part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code (fraud committed on a large scale). The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.
Supplement
The SBU emphasizes that the issue of releasing prisoners is exclusively within the competence of state authorities. You can contact the United Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners:
+38 044 321-11-21
+38 098 321-11-21
Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram: +38 067 650-83-32 or by email at [email protected]
Reminder
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Russia must release Ukrainians held since 2014 and 2022, and Ukraine is ready for prisoner exchanges on the formula of "all for all."
As of February 18, 2025, 4,131 Ukrainians have been returned from enemy captivity. In total, Ukraine and the Russian Federation have already conducted 61 prisoner exchanges since the beginning of the full-scale war.