Fire reported following drone attack on the port of Ust-Luga in Russia

A fire has been reported in Russia following a drone attack on the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, according to monitoring resources and Russian authorities, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in the Ust-Luga port area as a result of a UAV attack, the governor of the Leningrad region said on Telegram.

"Damage was recorded in the Ust-Luga port area as a result of a UAV attack; there is a fire," the statement said.

"And now the port of Ust-Luga is burning," the Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported in the morning.

It was also reported that "numerous explosions in Tolyatti" had been heard overnight.

As the government’s Strategic Communications Center notes , "drones have once again reached Russia’s oil and industrial infrastructure."

"After the attack, the port of Ust-Luga - Russia’s largest port on the Baltic Sea by cargo turnover and one of the key hubs of Russian exports - caught fire. At the same time, there were loud reports in the Samara region: explosions were heard in Chapayevsk, Novokuibyshevsk and Tolyatti," the statement said.

The Defense Forces struck the "Novatek" complex in Ust-Luga — General Staff