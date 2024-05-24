A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Odesa at night: there is a victim

On the night of May 24, a balcony in one of Odesa's high-rise buildings caught fire, and there was a victim. The cause of the fire is currently being established. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Reportedly, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 9th floor of a high-rise building.

Due to heavy smoke, rescuers evacuated 5 people and a dog through the stairwell.

There is a victim - a resident born in 1962 was poisoned by combustion products. She was hospitalized to the hospital - said the SES.

Emergency workers extinguished the fire. Experts are establishing the cause of the fire.

