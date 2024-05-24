Fire in Cherkasy: rescuers evacuated 21 people, four hospitalized

In Cherkasy, 21 people were rescued after the fire, four were hospitalized with poisoning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During a fire in an apartment on the 5th floor of a multi-storey building in Cherkasy, 21 people were evacuated.

Fortunately, a ladder truck and stairwells were used to safely evacuate the residents from the 8th and 9th floors.

Three children born in 2007, 2008 and 2010, as well as a man born in 1986, were brought to the hospital with signs of combustion products poisoning. Their condition was examined by paramedics and they were hospitalized for the necessary treatment.

The fire was extinguished over an area of 40 square meters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

