A fire broke out at the site of the “arrivals” in Kharkiv: Terekhov on the consequences of the Russian attack

In Kharkiv, a fire broke out at the site of the "arrivals". In addition, residential buildings were damaged - windows were smashed. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"According to the updated data, the strikes hit the forest belt of Shevchenkivskyi district. The type of missiles used to hit Kharkiv is being established. There is a fire at the site of the 'arrivals'.

Residential buildings located near the epicenter of the explosions were damaged - windows were smashed," Terekhov said.

According to him, information about the victims is being clarified. The examination of the sites of the missile strikes is ongoing.

Enemy attacks in open territory recorded in Kharkiv - RMA