Enemy attacks in open territory recorded in Kharkiv - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, strikes were recorded in an open area. There is no information about the victims, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported on Telegram, UNN reports.
According to him, there is a threat of repeated attacks.
