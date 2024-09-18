Explosion in Kharkiv: occupants strike at the city

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported an explosion in the city. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on the occupiers' attacks on Kharkiv, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion in Kharkiv! Be careful!" Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on Telegram.

