In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 27810 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 100728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65652 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 263973 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 229382 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251206 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157180 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372054 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37184 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 100775 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264023 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226419 views
A fire broke out at a market in Chernivtsi: 15 stalls burned down, two workers were rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 26840 views

A fire at a market in Chernivtsi burned down 15 stalls, and rescuers saved two workers after spending almost two and a half hours extinguishing the flames.

A fire broke out at a market in Chernivtsi: 15 stalls burned down, two workers were rescued

It took rescuers almost two and a half hours to neutralize the spread of the fire at Chernivtsi's Central Market. A total of 80 people took part in the firefighting. Two market workers were rescued, but 15 stalls burned down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Chernivtsi region.

On February 29 at 00 hrs. 21 min. the Rescue Service received a report of a fire in a trade pavilion of one of the markets in Chernivtsi. The area of the fire was 300 square meters. The fire engulfed the trade pavilions on the ground floor.

 , the message says.

The firefighting operations involved 80 rescuers and 11 units of equipment.

In less than two and a half hours, firefighters extinguished the fire, and rescued 2 people from the smoky marketplace.

The aftermath of the fire: 15 stalls burned down at the market, and a cafe was damaged.

More than 100 fires occurred in Ukraine in a day: rescuers urged Ukrainians not to set fire to dry grass27.02.24, 13:21 • 34812 views

Recall

On February 27-28, 216 fires broke out in Ukraine with a total area of 113 hectares. In total, 1152 fires have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

