A fire broke out at a market in Chernivtsi: 15 stalls burned down, two workers were rescued

It took rescuers almost two and a half hours to neutralize the spread of the fire at Chernivtsi's Central Market. A total of 80 people took part in the firefighting. Two market workers were rescued, but 15 stalls burned down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Chernivtsi region.

On February 29 at 00 hrs. 21 min. the Rescue Service received a report of a fire in a trade pavilion of one of the markets in Chernivtsi. The area of the fire was 300 square meters. The fire engulfed the trade pavilions on the ground floor. , the message says.

The firefighting operations involved 80 rescuers and 11 units of equipment.

In less than two and a half hours, firefighters extinguished the fire, and rescued 2 people from the smoky marketplace.

The aftermath of the fire: 15 stalls burned down at the market, and a cafe was damaged.

On February 27-28, 216 fires broke out in Ukraine with a total area of 113 hectares. In total, 1152 fires have been recorded since the beginning of the year.