More than 100 fires occurred in Ukraine in a day: rescuers urged Ukrainians not to set fire to dry grass

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34812 views

Rescuers reported that more than 100 fires occurred in one day in different regions of Ukraine and called on citizens to refrain from burning dry grass as the main cause of fires, for which they face fines.

More than 100 fires occurred in Ukraine in a day: rescuers urged Ukrainians not to set fire to dry grass

Rescuers said that in recent days, cases of fires in open areas have become more frequent in Ukraine and urge Ukrainians to refrain from burning dry grass.  This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, more than a hundred fires occurred in Ukraine over the past day alone. In particular:

  •  19 fires in natural ecosystems and open areas were extinguished in Donetsk region, with more than 38 hectares of dry vegetation destroyed by fire;
  • 56 fires occurred in ecosystems in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, with a total area of more than 48 hectares;
  • in Kirovograd region, rescuers were called 5 times to extinguish dead wood fires, more than 2 thousand square meters burned;
  • 16 fires were extinguished in Kharkiv region;
  •  4 fires in Vinnytsia region;
  • 5 fires in natural ecosystems in Zaporizhzhia region.

Often, the fires are caused by the economic activities of citizens, as people begin to organize their yards and burn dry grass as the air temperature rises

- The rescuers explained. 

They urged people to follow fire safety rules and to remember that ecosystems are home to animals and birds that can suffer!

Separately, the SES emphasized that the law provides for a fine of UAH 3060 to 6120 for setting fire to dry grass.

Recall

About 1.5 hectares of dead wood burned in Odesa region ; rescuers admit that the fire could have been caused by children who set fire to the reeds.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kropyvnytskyi
Vinnytsia
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kharkiv
