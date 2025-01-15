A fire at a power substation on Khreshchatyk is localized: a number of houses are without power

The fire at an electrical substation in Kyiv's Khreshchatyk district, which broke out in the morning of January 15, has been localized. Four residential buildings were left without electricity, and it is planned to restore power within 4 hours. UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

The fire at the power substation on Khreshchatyk Street has been localized. Residents of four residential buildings are temporarily without electricity - KCSA said in a statement.

According to KCSA, specialists are currently working on the restoration. The power will be restored to consumers in approximately 4 hours.

Previously

It was reported that an electrical substation was on fire in the center of Kyiv on Khreshchatyk Street with.