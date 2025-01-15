ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A fire at a power substation on Khreshchatyk is localized: a number of houses are without power

A fire at a power substation on Khreshchatyk is localized: a number of houses are without power

A fire at a power substation in the center of Kyiv has been localized. Four residential buildings were left without electricity, and power supply is expected to be restored within 4 hours.

The fire at an electrical substation in Kyiv's Khreshchatyk district, which broke out in the morning of January 15, has been localized. Four residential buildings were left without electricity, and it is planned to restore power within 4 hours. UNN reports with reference to KCSA.   

The fire at the power substation on Khreshchatyk Street has been localized. Residents of four residential buildings are temporarily without electricity

- KCSA said in a statement.

According to KCSA, specialists are currently working on the restoration. The power will be restored to consumers in approximately 4 hours.

Previously 

It was reported that an electrical substation was on fire in the center of Kyiv on Khreshchatyk Street with

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

