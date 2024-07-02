"A fall which is good news": trade representative says sunflower exports fell by 86%
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine exported 69.86 mln tons of grains, oilseeds and oil in 2023/24 marketing year, increasing exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil, soybean meal and sunflower meal, but significantly decreasing exports of sunflower.
Ukraine exported 69.86 million tons of grains, oilseeds and oil in the 2023/24 marketing year, increasing exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil, but significantly reducing exports of sunflower, which is "good news" because it means a return to the situation when sunflower is processed in Ukraine, said Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, UNN reports.
Details
Mr. Kachka reminded that July 1 is the beginning of the new marketing year for grains and oilseeds and summarized the results of the year 23/24.
"So, we exported 69.86 million tons of grains, oils and oils. Wheat exports amounted to 18.43 mln tons, which is 9 percent more than in 22/23. Corn exports amounted to 29.41 mln tons, up 0.2% compared to the previous marketing year. Barley - 2.48 million, minus 8.5%. Soybeans - 2.98 million tons, also 8.2% up on the previous year. Rapeseed is 3.7 million tons and up 8.7%," the trade representative said on Facebook.
According to Kachka, 6.54 million tons of sunflower oil were exported, an increase of 22.8%. "Soybean meal amounted to 0.662 million tons, up 12.5%, and sunflower meal 5.15 million tons, up 29.1%," he added.
"And finally, a steep drop in exports, which is good news. Last marketing year, we exported only 324 thousand tons of sunflower. This is -86.3%. That is, we are returning to a situation where sunflower is processed in Ukraine," said Kachka.
