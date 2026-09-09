A fair response to Russia's war — Zelenskyy reacted to the record strike on Russian plants at a distance of over 3,000 km

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the record strike since the beginning of the war — an attack on two giants of Russia's gas condensate industry 3,000 km away. According to him, "each such strike reduces Russia's capacity to delay decisions in the interest of diplomacy," reports UNN.

Thank you for this precision and long-range capability! It is important that we are responding to Russia's war in a fully just manner and exactly in a way that is tangible for the enemy. Each such strike reduces Russia's capacity to delay decisions in the interest of diplomacy - Zelenskyy noted.

Context

The Special Operations Forces said they had carried out the deepest strike against Russia since the beginning of the war. On September 9, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck two giants of Russia's gas condensate industry — the Novy Urengoy and Purovsky plants.

Both enterprises are located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug — one of Russia's key oil and gas-producing regions. The Special Operations Forces' drones covered more than 3,000 kilometers to reach the target. Until today, this was considered an absolutely safe rear area for the aggressor - the statement said.

The enterprises are of critical importance to the gas condensate industry. The plants prepare and process significant volumes of gas condensate extracted from fields in Yamal.

The Novy Urengoy Gas Condensate Treatment Plant has a designed capacity of 19.5 million tonnes of raw materials per year, while the Purovsky Gas Condensate Plant processed 13.4 million tonnes of gas condensate in 2025.

The gas condensate industry is an important component of Russia's economy and generates revenue for the aggressor's budget.

The Ukrainian FP-1 drone traveled 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy plant in the Russian Federation — updated