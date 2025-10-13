A $25,000 marriage of convenience, then abroad: a scheme to help conscripts flee uncovered in Volyn

In Volyn, dealers involved in the illegal transportation of men abroad were detained. Representatives of a family were caught, one of whom, having a group II disability, was allegedly a commodity in a scheme of fictitious marriage, which cost 25 thousand dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Details

Border guards detained participants of the scheme, who were engaged in the illegal transportation of men abroad for tens of thousands of dollars.

According to official information, the illegal activity was organized by a 63-year-old native of Poltava region together with his two daughters. The elder of them has the status of a person with a group II disability - it was with her that "clients" entered into fictitious marriages in order to leave the country through checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish section. The service cost 25 thousand dollars.

It is reported that the father and daughter, who organized the scheme of illegal transportation of a man of conscription age abroad, have already been exposed. This happened these days, after the wedding ceremony, during the transfer of the amount of 23,300 dollars, i.e. the larger part of the funds for the service.

At the request of the prosecutors, they were remanded in custody with the right to post bail.

Recall