A system has been launched for the Defense Forces to accelerate arms supplies

Today, DOT-Chain Defence, a new digital system that accelerates and simplifies the supply of weapons for our Defense Forces, began its operation. This is a kind of weapons marketplace created for the operational provision of the front. This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 10 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in the pilot launch, for which the Ministry of Defense allocated one billion hryvnias to the Defense Procurement Agency.

"With these funds, brigades will be able to order FPV drones through the IT system of the State Logistics Operator, and soon - other types of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, robotic systems. Each military unit will have the opportunity to choose exactly what it needs to perform its tasks. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency will ensure financing and delivery without unnecessary bureaucracy. Now, supplies will take place not in months, but in a few weeks," Umerov emphasized.

DOT-Chain Defence is a transparent, competitive, and fully digitized system. It was developed based on the model of food supply for the army, which has already proven its effectiveness.

How the system works:

military personnel independently choose, order, and reserve necessary equipment, see delivery times, leave feedback, and receive quick responses;

manufacturers receive a clear mechanism for cooperation with the state and the army, as well as direct feedback from the military;

the state sees the real needs of the front, makes decisions based on data, supports the development of the defense industry, and implements innovations.

"We are creating a new model for supplying weapons to our defenders - flexible, transparent, and fast," Umerov summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment - "Window for OVT Manufacturers". The platform has become even more convenient for enterprises preparing products for codification.