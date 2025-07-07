$41.730.01
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
A system has been launched for the Defense Forces to accelerate arms supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The DOT-Chain Defense digital system has started operating in Ukraine, accelerating the supply of weapons for the Defense Forces. In the pilot launch, 10 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are participating, for which the Ministry of Defense has allocated one billion hryvnias for the purchase of FPV drones and other equipment.

A system has been launched for the Defense Forces to accelerate arms supplies

Today, DOT-Chain Defence, a new digital system that accelerates and simplifies the supply of weapons for our Defense Forces, began its operation. This is a kind of weapons marketplace created for the operational provision of the front. This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 10 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in the pilot launch, for which the Ministry of Defense allocated one billion hryvnias to the Defense Procurement Agency.

"With these funds, brigades will be able to order FPV drones through the IT system of the State Logistics Operator, and soon - other types of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, robotic systems. Each military unit will have the opportunity to choose exactly what it needs to perform its tasks. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency will ensure financing and delivery without unnecessary bureaucracy. Now, supplies will take place not in months, but in a few weeks," Umerov emphasized.

DOT-Chain Defence is a transparent, competitive, and fully digitized system. It was developed based on the model of food supply for the army, which has already proven its effectiveness.

How the system works:

  • military personnel independently choose, order, and reserve necessary equipment, see delivery times, leave feedback, and receive quick responses;
    • manufacturers receive a clear mechanism for cooperation with the state and the army, as well as direct feedback from the military;
      • the state sees the real needs of the front, makes decisions based on data, supports the development of the defense industry, and implements innovations.

        "We are creating a new model for supplying weapons to our defenders - flexible, transparent, and fast," Umerov summarized.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment - "Window for OVT Manufacturers". The platform has become even more convenient for enterprises preparing products for codification.

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

