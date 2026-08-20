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Deterioration in air quality was recorded in Vyshneve and Brovary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3458 views

The concentration of fine particulate matter increased in Vyshneve and Brovary. Residents are advised to close their windows and limit time spent outdoors.

Deterioration in air quality was recorded in Vyshneve and Brovary

Temporary deterioration in air quality has been observed in the Kyiv region in Vyshneve and Brovary, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As of the morning of August 20, temporary deterioration in air quality has been observed in the cities of Vyshneve and Brovary. According to the monitoring system, an increased concentration of fine particulate matter has been recorded in these settlements

- the regional administration reported.

This, as noted, may cause breathing discomfort for older people, children, and those sensitive to irritants.

Until the situation improves, specialists recommend: keeping windows closed; limiting prolonged stays outdoors; drinking enough water; and, if an air purifier is available, using it at maximum capacity.

"In other settlements where atmospheric air quality is monitored, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the atmospheric air have been recorded," the statement says.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, as noted, corresponds to the natural background level.

Monitoring is carried out at 16 stations. The system operates around the clock provided there is a stable power supply.

Prime Minister: 40 people already injured in Russia's attack; in Boryspil, strikes hit food warehouses and Red Cross facilities20.08.26, 10:18 • 3632 views

Julia Shramko

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