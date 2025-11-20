A court in Lviv region returned 667 hectares of water fund lands to the state, which had been used for years without any legal grounds

The Commercial Court of Lviv Oblast satisfied the claim of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office, recognizing as illegal the use of the Dobrotvir Reservoir and three adjacent plots of land in the Kamianka-Buzka and Dobrotvir communities by an enterprise. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In Lviv Oblast, 667 hectares of water fund lands have been used for years without proper legal grounds. The court satisfied the claim of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office and recognized as illegal the use of the Dobrotvir Reservoir and adjacent plots by one of the enterprises. – reported the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors established that the company had been engaged in fish farming activities for a long time without properly formalized rights, as a result of which the budget did not receive rent and other mandatory payments.

After representing the state's interests in court, the enterprise's activities on these lands are prohibited, and the plots themselves must be returned to the state.

