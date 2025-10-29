Hit a cop on the head with a stick: another conflict with locals near Kyiv during a check of military registration documents, a woman detained
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, a conflict arose during a check of military registration documents, as a result of which a woman hit a police officer on the head. She was detained, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.
A conflict broke out near Kyiv between local residents, police, and military personnel against the backdrop of a check of military registration documents; a woman present struck a police officer on the head with a stick, she was detained, and criminal proceedings were opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
The incident occurred today, October 29, during preventive measures in the village of Knyazhychi.
During the check of military registration documents, a local resident refused to provide them. Subsequently, a conflict arose between local residents, police, and military personnel, during which one of the women struck a police officer on the head with a stick, causing him bodily harm.
The 42-year-old woman was reportedly detained.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings on this fact (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident in Brovary district involving police officers," the report says.
In addition, it is reported that "the leadership of the Main Police Department of Kyiv Oblast is establishing the legality of the police officers' actions."
