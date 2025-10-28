Smashed the window of an official car with a weapon: a conflict occurred in Odesa between a police officer and military personnel of the TCR

A conflict occurred between a police officer and TCR employees in Odesa, the assailant smashed the window of a service car with a gun butt, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances, a criminal case has been opened, the SBI reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SBI, the incident occurred on October 27 in Odesa between a law enforcement officer and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

According to preliminary information, at 9:35 PM on October 27, TCR employees stopped a car on a city street to check documents. At that moment, another car drove up to them, from which a man with a weapon emerged. Threatening the servicemen, he smashed the window of the service car with the butt of his weapon, after which he left the scene - reported the SBI.

The assailant, as stated, was soon stopped by other law enforcement officers.

The offender turned out to be an employee of one of the police units, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication - stated the SBI.

The weapon, as noted, has been seized, and an administrative protocol has been drawn up against the offender for driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

The SBI has opened a criminal case on the fact of threatening law enforcement officers (Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - noted the SBI.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. "All circumstances of the incident are being established," the SBI informed.

