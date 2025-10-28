Smashed the window of an official car with a weapon: a conflict occurred in Odesa between a police officer and military personnel of the TCR

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 1654 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7994 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11875 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 11808 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 12043 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12783 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 26556 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 22964 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12815 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47525 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5m/s
60%
741mm
Popular news
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 24886 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 14822 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 21684 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 16741 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 10049 views
Publications
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 10119 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7994 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 26556 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 22964 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 63067 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 16807 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 26557 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 33921 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 67720 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 81049 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Smashed the window of an official car with a weapon: a conflict occurred in Odesa between a police officer and military personnel of the TCR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

The SBI is investigating an incident in Odesa, where on October 27, a police officer, according to the bureau, while intoxicated, threatened TCR employees and smashed the window of their official car. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of threatening law enforcement officers.

Smashed the window of an official car with a weapon: a conflict occurred in Odesa between a police officer and military personnel of the TCR

A conflict occurred between a police officer and TCR employees in Odesa, the assailant smashed the window of a service car with a gun butt, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances, a criminal case has been opened, the SBI reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SBI, the incident occurred on October 27 in Odesa between a law enforcement officer and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

According to preliminary information, at 9:35 PM on October 27, TCR employees stopped a car on a city street to check documents. At that moment, another car drove up to them, from which a man with a weapon emerged. Threatening the servicemen, he smashed the window of the service car with the butt of his weapon, after which he left the scene

- reported the SBI.

The assailant, as stated, was soon stopped by other law enforcement officers.

The offender turned out to be an employee of one of the police units, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication

- stated the SBI.

The weapon, as noted, has been seized, and an administrative protocol has been drawn up against the offender for driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

The SBI has opened a criminal case on the fact of threatening law enforcement officers (Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- noted the SBI.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. "All circumstances of the incident are being established," the SBI informed.

Two police officers suspected of beating a man near a TCR in Kyiv20.10.25, 09:19 • 4327 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Ukraine
Odesa