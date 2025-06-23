$41.830.15
"A case that shook the country": Ruslan Kravchenko announced the verdict for the defendants in the murder case of Sobolev's 3-year-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The sniper and his accomplices have been sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for the attempted assassination of Kyiv Oblast Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev in 2019. As a result of the assassination attempt, the deputy's three-year-old son died.

"A case that shook the country": Ruslan Kravchenko announced the verdict for the defendants in the murder case of Sobolev's 3-year-old son

The court announced a verdict in the case of the assassination attempt on Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev in 2019, which resulted in the death of the deputy's three-year-old son. The sniper and his accomplices were sentenced to 13-15 years in prison. This was reported on Monday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN

A verdict in a case that shook the country. Today, the court found the sniper and his accomplices guilty in the case of the assassination attempt on a Kyiv Regional Council deputy, which tragically resulted in the death of his 3-year-old son. The audacious crime was committed in December 2019 near the "Mario" restaurant in the center of Kyiv. All three were sentenced to real terms – from 13 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. I thank the prosecutors, investigators, and operatives who did everything to ensure that the guilty were punished

- Kravchenko wrote, 

Recall

As reported by UNN, on the evening of December 1, 2019, a car was shot at in the center of Kyiv, in which the family of Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev was present. A bullet hit the three-year-old boy, Sobolev's son, who died on the way to the hospital.

On December 2 of the same year, law enforcement officers announced the detention of two suspects in the attack. According to the investigation, the suspects, two Ukrainian citizens, 18 and 19 years old, acting on the order of an unidentified person, developed a joint plan to commit the murder of the deputy, identifying the place for its execution – an area near a restaurant in the center of Kyiv, as well as the paths of approach and retreat.

On December 17, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office reported that a 25-year-old native of Russia was considered involved in the assassination attempt on Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev, during which his three-year-old son died.

On April 30, 2020, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a suspicion was served to a person involved in the murder of the 3-year-old child of Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

