Car ramming into a crowd in Munich: 28 reported injured

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43918 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116634 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113046 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152800 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109581 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83847 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78131 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152800 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143496 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175867 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78131 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134068 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135968 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164253 views
Car ramming into a crowd in Munich: 28 reported injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33635 views

As a result of a car ramming into a crowd in Munich, 28 people were injured, some in serious condition. The driver was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan who was detained at the scene.

According to the police, at least 28 people were injured, some of them in serious condition, after a car drove into a crowd of people in Munich, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Munich police, among the injured are two people in serious condition.

"As reported, the detained person is the driver of the car. There are assumptions about other involved persons. Based on our current knowledge, we cannot confirm this," the Munich police said in X.

"The suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan. He drove the car into the crowd from behind in the Seidlstraße area. According to current information, 28 people were injured, some of them seriously. During the arrest, we shot at the car," the Munich police said.

In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident02.13.25, 12:20 • 35190 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
afghanistanAfghanistan
munichMunich

