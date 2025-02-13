Car ramming into a crowd in Munich: 28 reported injured

According to the police, at least 28 people were injured, some of them in serious condition, after a car drove into a crowd of people in Munich, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Munich police, among the injured are two people in serious condition.

"As reported, the detained person is the driver of the car. There are assumptions about other involved persons. Based on our current knowledge, we cannot confirm this," the Munich police said in X.

"The suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan. He drove the car into the crowd from behind in the Seidlstraße area. According to current information, 28 people were injured, some of them seriously. During the arrest, we shot at the car," the Munich police said.

