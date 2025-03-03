A car crashed into people in the center of Mannheim: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale police operation is underway in the center of Mannheim in the Wasserturm/Plankenkopf district. According to eyewitnesses, a car hit several people, at least one person was killed.
In the center of Mannheim in southwestern Germany, a car reportedly crashed into people. The city police reported a large-scale police operation at the scene, UNN reported.
Details
"A police operation is currently underway in the city center of Mannheim, in the Wasserturm/Plankenkopf district. Police and rescue services are on their way. Additional information is not yet available. In this regard, there may be temporary traffic disruptions in the city center," the city police reported in X.
According to the local edition of Mannheimer Morgen, according to eyewitnesses, a car rushed by and hit people. At least one person is believed to have been killed, the newspaper writes.
In Munich a car rammed into a crowd of people: what is known about the incident13.02.25, 12:20 • 35319 views