A Canadian man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing a famous photograph of Churchill.

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 34907 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 105083 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 95042 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 112672 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 121664 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 90939 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 90543 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 86497 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 81615 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86346 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.4m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 24346 views

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 47601 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 25200 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

01:27 AM • 12270 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 2994 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 72065 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 463106 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 497223 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 447174 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 537092 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Mark Carney

Actual places

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Europe

Kursk

Ottawa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 32645 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 57450 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 181911 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 287292 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 118177 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The New York Times

The Economist

A Canadian man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing a famous photograph of Churchill.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Jeffrey Wood was sentenced to almost two years in prison for stealing the Churchill photograph "The Roaring Lion." The thief pleaded guilty to theft and forgery.

A Canadian man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing a famous photograph of Churchill.
Yousuf Karsh/Camera Press

Canadian Geoffrey Wood has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for stealing a famous photograph of wartime British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, known as "The Roaring Lion," UNN writes, citing the BBC.

Details

Geoffrey Wood pleaded guilty to stealing the original photograph from the Château Laurier Hotel in Ottawa between Christmas 2021 and early January 2022. He also confessed to forgery.

The photograph of the wartime British Prime Minister, taken by Yousuf Karsh in 1941, is depicted on the British 5 pound note.

Ottawa Police reported that it was found last year in Genoa, Italy, at a private buyer who was unaware that it had been stolen.

The image depicts a somber Churchill, who was 67 years old at the time, shortly after he gave a speech in the Canadian Parliament.

It was not until August 2022 that a hotel employee realized that the original photograph had been replaced with a forgery.

According to Canadian media, Wood said he took the photograph to find money for his brother, who suffers from mental health issues.

Wood was sentenced to "two years less a day," meaning he will serve his sentence in a provincial institution rather than a federal prison.

A lawyer representing Wood said the sentence was "excessively harsh" given that he was committing a crime for the first time.

Europol seized 38,000 stolen cultural artifacts from thieves - media22.05.25, 17:01 • 2468 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Ottawa
United Kingdom
Italy
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$108,956.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,358.97
Ethereum
$2,558.94