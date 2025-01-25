A bus hits a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Uzhhorod

In Uzhhorod, a bus hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight, at the intersection of Mynaiska and Heroiv 128th Brigade streets in Uzhhorod, a traffic accident involving a municipal bus of the Uzhhorod Municipal Transport utility company occurred. The vehicle, moving on a green traffic signal, hit a woman who was crossing the road on a prohibited signal.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver reacted quickly and began to provide first aid to the victim. Currently, medics and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the woman sustained a head injury, but her condition is not critical. Details of the incident are being clarified.

