Boat with tourists sinks in Russia during whale watching tour

A boat with tourists sank in Russia's Murmansk region during a whale-watching tour, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to Astra, despite bad weather and a ban on going out to sea, a boat with 9 tourists and a captain went on a whale-watching tour. However, the vessel sank as a result of the storm.

All people on board were rescued.

Boat with migrants sinks off the coast of Greece: at least 4 dead – Reuters