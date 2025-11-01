Boat with tourists sinks in Russia during whale watching tour
In Russia's Murmansk region, a boat with 9 tourists and a captain sank during a whale watching tour. All people on board were rescued.
A boat with tourists sank in Russia's Murmansk region during a whale-watching tour, UNN reports, citing Astra.
Details
According to Astra, despite bad weather and a ban on going out to sea, a boat with 9 tourists and a captain went on a whale-watching tour. However, the vessel sank as a result of the storm.
All people on board were rescued.
