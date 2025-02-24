A boat capsized near New York: there are dead and injured

In the United States, at least three people were killed and two others were injured after a boat capsized near New York City. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on in the Newport Walk area known as Breezy Point.

Six people were in the water after the boat capsized. The NYPD said five people were rescued from the boat in the water and taken to local hospitals, where three died. One person is in serious condition, the other is in stable condition - the report said.

The publication specifies that two of the victims were taken by helicopter to the Staten Island University Hospital, and three were taken to the Sandy Hook Coast Guard Station, where emergency medical teams were waiting.

Recall

In the United States, a shooting took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico . As a result, a soldier was killed and another was wounded.

Border guards pulled out five fugitives from the Tisza who were crossing the river in a two-seater boat